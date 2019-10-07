Deputies arrest Medical Lake hit and run suspect with help from witnesses

SPOKANE, Wash. - With the help of several witnesses, deputies were able to arrest the driver of a car who failed to stop after hitting a jogger in Medical Lake.
Deputies first responded to the incident on Sunday, October 6, just before 5:30 pm. Witnesses said the driver had not stopped and instead fled from the scene at S. Stanley and E. Campbell.
Witnesses also said the car had been a blue or green sedan, possibly a Honda, that had been driving south on Stanley toward Campbell. The driver, who was later identified as 27-year-old Dustin Williams, didn't stop at the stop sign before turning west onto Campbell.
Williams went off the north side of the road and hit a woman who was jogging, sending her flying across the hood of the car before landing on the pavement.
Williams drove through the grass, accelerated and fled west on Campbell, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
The victim said she was jogging on the shoulder, just off the roadway and saw Williams' car run through the stop sign before turning onto Campbell, onto the shoulder and heading straight for her. She'd tried unsuccessfully to get out of the way.
The victim didn't want to be taken by ambulance and sought medical attention later. She, along with witnesses, were able to give deputies enough information to identify Williams and later meet with him at a local store around 7:00 pm.
Williams denied drinking before the collision, saying he bought alcohol at the grocery store before deputies arrived. He claimed to have been driving on Campbell when a woman jogging ran into the front of his car and fell off to the side.
Williams said he was scared so he took off and drove away. He further explained he later did the right thing and turned himself in.
Williams was arrested for felony hit and run. A check also determined Williams had an ID card but didn't have a driver's license.
He was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail.
"We want to thank the witnesses for providing the detailed information, which was instrumental in quickly identifying Williams and ultimately led to his arrest," The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said.
