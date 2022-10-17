SOAP LAKE, Wash. - The suspect is now is custody. SR 17 between First and Sixth is now open.
Last Updated: Oct. 17 at 5:40 a.m.
The Grant County Sheriffs office have confirmed that State Route (SR) 17 is closed between First and Sixth near Soap Lake while police investigate a shooting that happened overnight.
One person was shot and has been transported to the hospital by air ambulance. Right now, we do not know their condition. The suspect has not been caught. If you know anything, call the Grant County Sheriffs Office.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.