CLAYTON, Wash. - A high-speed chase south of Clayton ended with a vehicle prowl suspect in custody.
According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was investigating a series of vehicle prowls and a vehicle theft in the Clayton area Friday.
The owner of the stolen vehicle spotted it driving on Highway 395 and the deputy quickly responded. After a high-speed chase that left the roadway and went through timber and fields, the deputy was able to take two suspects into custody.
The driver, 20-year-old Jaron Hatfield, was booked into the Stevens County Jail on multiple felony charges. The passenger, 33-year-old Gregory House, was released but may face charges pending further investigation.
Earlier in the week, on Dec. 23, deputies were conducting security checks in the Clayton area due to increased criminal activity, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Early that morning, deputies apprehended 41-year-old Jeremiah Patterson, 3-year-old Randall Meek and 37-year-old Timothy Thompson in the process of burglarizing an outbuilding.
All three suspects were booked into jail for burglary charges.