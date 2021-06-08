SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A suspect is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it north of Maribeau Parkway Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, deputies started a pursuit but quickly terminated the chase due to safety concerns.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was driving recklessly.
Soon after, the suspect collided with a car near Maribeau Parkway.
The suspect fled on foot but arriving deputies caught him.
The driver of the car that was hit was not transported to the hospital and only had minor bumps and bruises.
Everything north of Maribeau Parkway at Center Place is open but the north side of Center Place to Indiana is closed.