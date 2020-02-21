Deputies: Central Valley student arrested after attacking bus driver and others on school bus

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested a 14-year-old Central Valley School District special education student, after they say he assaulted two different adults.
It happened just after noon, on a bus that was pulled over near Maxwell and Pierce. According to deputies, the student got into an argument with another student and then had what deputies described as "a temper tantrum."
The student, according to deputies, struck a paraeducator with a closed fist multiple times, pulled out a chunk of her hair, and kicked her. The bus driver then pulled over to call 911, but deputies say the student grabbed the phone from the driver, and threw it against a window, shattering the window.
The adults then got all the kids off the bus, and another came to pick them up. The student will be charged with one count of misdemeanor malicious mischief 3rd degree, and one felony count of assault. The district declined to comment on the situation, other than to say that parents of the students involved have been notified.
