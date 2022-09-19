COLFAX, Wash. - Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office confiscated guns and fentanyl during a traffic stop in downtown Colfax on the evening of Sept. 18, according to a release from Sergeant Michael Jordan.
After pulling over 31-year-old Amber Sitter, deputies discovered her driver's license was suspended. During the stop, they found 76 fentanyl pills and two loaded handguns.
Jordan said Sitter and her passenger, 37-yaer-old Raymond Cooper admitted they were returning from Clarkston where they recently delivered a substantial quality of fentanyl pills. Both are from Spokane Valley.
The pair was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm. Jordan said both are expected to make their first appearance in Whitman County Superior Court on Monday.