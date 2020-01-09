SPOKANE, Wash. - After several witnesses called to report a man screaming and being disorderly at a North Spokane apartment complex, deputies arrived and restrained him before taking him to the hospital.
Just before 4:00 am on Thursday, January 9, Spokane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call of a man yelling for help. After the line was disconnected, the 911 operator called back and a man answered and said "You aren't real," and hung up again, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Additional callback attempts went to voicemail before he answered again. He wouldn't answer questions and continued screaming, saying things like "They got me," and "Help me," according to the Sheriff's Office.
Several people in the area began calling 911 to report hearing the man screaming for help as multiple deputies responded to the area.
One caller reported hearing what was believed to be a gunshot and saw a man screaming in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 100 block of E. Hawthorne. He was described as possibly high or intoxicated.
Deputies arrived and found the erratic man who continually yelled nonsensical statements. According to the Sheriff's Office, the man was acting paranoid as he paced back and forth, yelling "I didn't hurt her! She is going to hurt me!" and that "They are going to get me!"
Efforts to deescalate the situation and calm him down were unsuccessful and. When deputies tried to place the man in handcuffs, he immediately resisted and tried pulling away. Deputies eventually took him to the ground and he continued to try and pull his arms in and begin to kick.
Leg restraints were eventually applied and the man continued to resist efforts to place him on a gurney. He was taken to a hospital where he could receive medical treatment.
Deputies contacted a person who knows the man and they were told he'd recently relapsed and was using alcohol and methamphetamine. His behavior had deteriorated throughout the day as his paranoia increased.
"Thankfully, no one was injured during this unpredictable and potentially dangerous incident," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
