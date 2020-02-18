SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Ricardo Alvarez on Sunday after he failed to stop for emergency lights.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Deputy Jordan Sowell attempted to pull over Alvarez for expired tabs, but Alvarez continued to drive for another block and a half before suddenly accelerating.
Alvarez turned onto Dalke and then Mayfair before stopping on the 6000 block of North Mayfair.
Deputies told Alvarez to show his hands, but he instead ran.
The Sheriff's Office said Alvarez fell while running and was tackled by Deputy Sowell. After a short struggle, he was taken into custody.
A plastic bag containing methamphetamine and heroin was found next to Alvarez after he fell.
Alvarez was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for an active felony warrant as well as Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Obstructing, and Failure to Stop for Emergency Lights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.