SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle crash at the corner of north Greenacres Rd. and east Alki Ave. resulted in a fatality Wednesday evening.

According to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), deputies responded to the Aug. 31 call around 4:40 p.m. after reports of a vehicle and motorcycle colliding at the intersection. 

Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) personnel were already on scene when deputies arrived, performing CPR and providing medical aid to the adult male motorcyclist. The driver of the vehicle had also remained at the scene and cooperated with deputies as they began investigating. 

The driver told deputies he had been travelling east on Alki and entered into the intersection after stopping at the stop sign. The motorcyclist had been headed north on Greenacres and collided with the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver of the car was not impaired and has not been charged at this time. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Despite best efforts of first responders, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Any witnesses to the crash who have not been contacted by deputies are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #10115307.

