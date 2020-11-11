SPOKANE VALLEY, Washington - On November 10th, 2020, at around 10:20 p.m., Deputes responded to reports of shots heard in the 7700 block of E. Liberty Ave in Spokane Valley.
Deputies contacted neighbors and located a house with what appeared to be several bullet holes in the walls. Investigators learned that someone fired several times into the home.
When Deputies when inside, they found the house empty.
Major Crimes Detectives are continuing the investigation.
According to Investigators initial information, this shooting does not appear to be random, and there is no known threat to the public stemming from this incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10149788.
