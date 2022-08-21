VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday morning, just north of Valleyford.
According to SCSO, a caller reported the crash just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of south Madison Rd. off of east Gibbs Rd. The caller told dispatch the rider was not moving and requested medics.
SCSO deputies and Spokane County Fire personnel arrived to assist, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. SCSO Traffic Unit Investigators were called in due to the severity of the crash. SIRT volunteers also assisted with traffic control.
Through examining the scene and gathering statements from witnesses, detectives believe a second motorcycle, possible black and red, was riding with the deceased rider at the time of the crash. It appeared the bikes were headed southbound on Madison when one rider lost control for unknown reasons and left the roadway.
One witness said the second rider turned around, returned to the crash for a short time, and left before deputies arrived.
Investigation into the accident is on-going. Detectives believe speed was a factor.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's name, cause, and manner of death at a later date.
SCSO asks anyone with more information to call Detective Jeff Welton at 509-477-3237. The second rider is also asked to contact Detective Welton to provide a statement.