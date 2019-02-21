Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies are investigating threats left overnight at Eagle Peak School near 4th and Bradley.
Deputy Mark Gregory said in a press release deputies responded to voicemail threats left overnight at the school.
The School's Office Manager discovered the threats Thursday morning while checking messages. The Spokane Valley Police Department and school administrators are working to determine the credibility of the threats.
Classes are taking place on Thursday, however, the school is on a "lockout*" as a precaution while the threats are investigated.
Additional deputies are also at the school and patrolling the area.
*“Lockout”- Students are brought inside, and buildings are secured restricting movements outside while normal school operations continue inside.
“Lockdown” - Students and staff implement additional safety protocols, individual rooms are secured and movements inside/outside the school are greatly restricted.