MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies have two men in custody as they investigate a report of shots being fired as two people tried to repossess a car in Medical Lake.
Tuesday night around 9 p.m., a man reported he and a co-worker were trying to repossess a car at a residence on the 209000 block of W. Indiana Lane when a subject shot out the rear window of his vehicle. He said the subject quickly fled the area.
Deputies responded and contacted an involved vehicle near the intersection of Brooks Rd. and Christensen Rd. Two men have been detained as deputies work to investigate what exactly occurred.
One man in the fleeing vehicle appeared to sustain minor injuries as they were fleeing the scene, but authorities say no one was shot.
The Sheriff's Office says all of this is initial information and the investigation is ongoing. An update is expected on Wednesday including any possible charges or arrests once all information is obtained.
