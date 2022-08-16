mccollum blue.jpg
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a vulnerable man who went missing last week.
 
Deputies say 44-year-old Ryan McCollum was last seen outside of his adult care home near S. Evergreen Road and E 4th Avenue on August 7.
 
Deputies say McCollum has a traumatic brain injury that impairs his ability to make decisions and care for himself. Deputies say it could also make him susceptible to being victimized.
 
McCollum is described by deputies as six feet tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and a full beard. He also has tattoos on his arms and was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans. 
 
McCollum is known to hang out near downtown and at homeless shelters in Spokane.
 
If you have Ryan McCollum, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10102617.
 

