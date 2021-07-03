burning trailer

PULLMAN, Wash. - Whitman County fire units responded to a burning trailer on Wawawai Road around 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning. 

Crews were able to put out the fire but did not find anyone in the area to claim ownership of the trailer. 

Deputies are now working to find out who it belongs to so they can get started on removal and cleanup.

