...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures with highs in the mid 90s to near 100.
* WHERE...Quincy, Pomeroy, Nezperce, Cheney, Hayden, Nespelem,
Ephrata, Odessa, Winchester, Worley, Othello, Brewster, Wenatchee,
Peck, Moses Lake, Rockford, Cashmere, Coulee City, Spokane,
Wilbur, Bridgeport, Coeur d'Alene, Craigmont, Omak, Okanogan,
Lapwai, Culdesac, Lewiston, Davenport, Entiat, Grand Coulee,
Clarkston, Post Falls, Gifford, Kamiah, Oroville, Chelan, and
Ritzville.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned area, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors that may be
sensitive to the heat.
&&