SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies say a man was arrested earlier this week after entering an occupied South Hill home, where he exposed himself and approached a teenage girl.
On Monday, March 2 around 9 p.m., a resident reported an unknown man attempting to enter their home on the 5600 block of S. Madelia through a locked door, and was last seen walking away.
Upon arrival, deputies searched for the man, later identified as 23-year-old Justin Silva. Moments later a second caller in the 5400 block of S. Madelia reported finding an unknown man inside their home. The resident pushed Silva outside, and he was last seen running north of the home.
Deputies contacted the second victim, learning Silva wasn't wearing pants and had left his shoes in the home.
Minutes after that, a third caller in the 5200 block of S. Madelia reported Silva was wandering around appearing high and had been in her garage throwing bikes around before going to her patio. Deputies then located Silva in the backyard and took him into custody without incident.
Upon investigation, deputies learned from the second victim that Silva was initially noticed standing inside the home, naked from the waist down, near the door to the kitchen. Deputies say Silva then picked up his pants and started walking toward the victim's unsuspecting teenage daughter in the kitchen. The victim then told Silva to get out of his house and ended up pushing him out the door.
Deputies say Silva appeared intoxicated/high and he admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana. He was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for residential burglary with sexual motivation and indecent exposure.
Silva was released on his own recognizance after his court appearance on Tuesday.
