Deputies respond to Hayden Meadows Elementary after alarm set off inadvertently

HAYDEN, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies who responded to Hayden Meadows Elementary School Friday for a report of a lockdown determined an alarm was set off inadvertently.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the report came in Friday, October 25. The school resource officer, Deputy Dough Goodman, got the report via the email system.
Several deputies, Coeur d'Alene Police and Idaho State Police officers responded to the school to investigate the cause of the alarm.
When deputies arrived, the building was checked inside and out and no threats to the school or staff were found. It was determined the alarm was set off inadvertently and unknown to the staff.
Deputies determined that at no time was there any threats to the children or staff and the school is back to normal operations.
