Spokane County Deputies responded to a 911 intruder call on the South Hill, but the intruder was not what they expected.
According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police, a young deer had broken a window into the basement and was wreaking havoc.
Deputies were not prepared to deal with the intruder so they requested help from Fish and Wildlife.
Fish and Wildlife Officers found the deer in a dark storage room and darted the confused animal.
The animal was released a short distance away in an empty field and happily trotted away.
The deer was not charged with breaking and entering.
