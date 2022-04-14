MILLWOOD, Wash. - After a standoff with SWAT that began when homeowners reported a family member in crisis was threatening to set fire to the place and barricaded himself inside a room, Spokane County Sherriff's deputies now report the man is in custody.
Last Updated on April 14 at 6:30 p.m.
What began as a call for a house fire has developed into a different scene as police respond to a person in crisis after a family member of the homeowner barricaded themselves into a room, threatening to burn something down.
Deputies have confirmed that while the person in crisis did light something on fire, the fire is out at this time.
The person in crisis is now the only one inside the house, and it is unclear if they are armed.
Responders from the Behavioral Health Unit are on scene, as well as deputies and negotiators, attempting to convince the man to come out peacefully.
In an abundance of caution, Columbia Dr. is closed between Emerald Ln. to the west, and Elton Rd. to the east.