SPOKANE, Wash. - A domestic dispute between a father and son ended in a fatal shooting in North Spokane Thursday night. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a man has been arrested after shooting and killing his father.
It happened near North Altamont and East Weile around 8 p.m.
Right now, SCSO is not releasing any names and says there's no threat to the public.
