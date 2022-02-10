SPOKANE, Wash. - A domestic dispute between a father and son ended in a fatal shooting in North Spokane Thursday night. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a man has been arrested after shooting and killing his father.

It happened near North Altamont and East Weile around 8 p.m.

Right now, SCSO is not releasing any names and says there's no threat to the public.

Police presence right now at North Altamont and East Weile

