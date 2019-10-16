Update:
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies say a Snapchat argument over basketball was behind rumors of a possible threat directed toward Deer Park High School.
Deputies first began investigating reports of the possible threat on the night of Tuesday, October 15. Several parents reported their children advised them about the threats circulating among students.
Over the next several hours, information was gathered that indicated the actual even occurred on October 14 during a Snapchat group chat between students from Deer Park High School and North Central High School. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident started with the small group “talking **** to each other about who was better in basketball.”
As several other people joined the group chat, it escalated and became more personally confrontational with people talking about fighting and beating each other up.
As people began texting and spreading information about the Snapchat argument, rumors began to build and the story became exaggerated, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies interviewed several students, including the ones involved in the original trash talking. None of them felt threatened, nor did they think anyone else was threatening toward a school. Because Snapchat deletes messages to keep conversations private, deputies weren’t able to view the entire group conversation. However, from interviews and text messages, they determined no actual threat was made to harm the school, any of the students or staff.
Deputies worked together with Deer Park School Officials and they expressed their thanks that parents came forward with concerns about their children and reported the incident.
“Parents, please talk with your school aged children about their use of social media and the importance of reporting possible threats immediately. They should not spread rumors or what they’ve ‘heard from a friend’ to others, which only serves to spread fear and false information,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
They also ask people to have a conversation about what statements are posted on social media and how those statements may be perceived by others.
Previous Coverage:
There is an increase in police presence at Deer Park High School Wednesday following a social media threat.
Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at DPHS Wednesday morning after the school said a potentially violent threat was posted on Snapchat, which targeted a specific group of students.
Officers have been investigating the threat, finding it came outside of the Deer Park area.
Families were notified about the post Tuesday night, but the school told KHQ that class is scheduled as normal because officers say they don’t believe the threat is a real or credible.
KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson observed the parking lot at DPHS being particularly empty, with a parent telling her hardly any kids are in class, terrified from the school shooting threat.
Previous coverage: DEER PARK, Wash. - There will be an increased police presence on the Deer Park High School campus following a school shooting threat made on social media against the school.
According to the Deer Park School District's website, school officials received information about a potential violent threat made against "a small and specific group of students at the high school."
Deer Park High School Principal, Joe Feist, sent out a recorded voice message to Deer Park High School parents around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night detailing the threats made against the school.
Administrators worked with the Deer Park School District's School Resource Deputy and the Spokane County Sheriff's office to gather information and investigate whether the threat was credible.
Law enforcement do not believe the threat is credible, but plan to stay in close contact with the district while investigating the threat.
According to the Deer Park School District's website, Sheriff's deputies and district administrators have been able to confirm that the threat came from outside the Deer Park area.
The Spokane County Sheriff's office is now working alongside the Spokane Police Department to find the individual or individuals involved in posting the threats.
