SPOKANE, Wash. - A shooting on north Howard St. in the early morning hours on Friday, May 20 is under investigation by the Spokane County Sherriff's Office.



According to the report, SCSO responded to the scene after multiple calls came in around 1:15 a.m., saying multiple shots were heard in the area of the 6300 block of north Howard, and a man, believed to be the suspect, was seen armed with a firearm, walking to, and leaving in, a vehicle.

Deputies arrived on scene and contacted witnesses at the scene, none of which were involved in the incident. They learned a man was shot and transported to a hospital in a private vehicle before deputies arrived. The shooting apparently happened during a dispute over property or cash and was not a random incident.

The alleged suspect was another man staying at one of the apartments who fled the scene in a vehicle. While investigating the scene, deputies also located a handgun, blood, and additional items of evidence on the south side of the apartment building.