BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — Boundary County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for 76-year-old Robert Swindle who was last seen near Deer Creek Loop in Boundary County around midnight.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Swindle has Alzheimer's disease and was last seen wearing dark colored jeans and possibly a t-shirt. He's 6-feet, 1-inches and weighs between 160 to 175 lbs. with partially-balding white hair, brown eyes, and a full mustache. He may be without a shirt or shoes.
If you've seen Swindle or know where he may be, you're asked to notify the Boundary County Sheriff's Office at (208) 267-3151.