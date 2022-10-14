Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing near Boone

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a suspect in a now-fatal stabbing near north Boone and north Dorn Court.
According to a release, deputies responded to the report of two men physically fighting. After arriving on scene, deputies provided medical assistance to an adult man, who was unresponsive and appeared to have life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
It's unknown where the second man was. Now, deputies are asking for help finding him. He's described as being in his 20s-30s, with dark curly hair, black pants and a gray hoodie with darker shoulders/hood. It is unknown if he was injured during the fight, but it is possible.
Last Updated: Oct. 14 at 9 p.m.
Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is searching for a man suspected of stabbing another man and leaving him for dead on Friday afternoon.
The incident was reported near north Dick Road and east Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley, just after 4:30 p.m. Police Chief Dave Ellis tells KHQ emergency responders received reports of two men fighting in the area.
On scene, first responders found one man with multiple stab wounds who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
It's unknown how the men began fighting, and investigation into the incident is on-going.
If you saw anything or know anything, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.