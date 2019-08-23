Local deputies were able to subdue what they described as a extremely-large suspect who was armed with a knife during a response to a reported assault.
Spokane Valley & Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Peking Palace in Spokane Valley on Friday, Aug. 16, around 11:30 p.m. after a victim said she had been assaulted by a man who suddenly kissed her inside the bar.
As deputies were talking to the victim and witnesses, the suspect approached them seeming agitated with his fists clenched yelling that he wanted to say his side.
Deputies described the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Darnai Vaile, as "extremely large," saying he was 6'10" and over 320 pounds. They gave Vaile commands to stop and sit down, but he ignored them.
He retreated when police told him he'd be searched for weapons, then reached into his shorts pocket saying he had a knife. Deputies gave several commands for Vaile to not reach for it, but he continued as they tried to attempt taking control of his hands.
During the struggle, Vaille pulled an open switch-blade knife from his pocket. He continued resisting, and the knife eventually dropped from his hand.
Deputies continued trying to take Vaile to the ground to gain control. An additional deputy arrived to assist, and after several strikes and a leg sweep, Vaile was brought to the ground. He continued resisting, but was eventually handcuffed.
Two woman, including the victim, were yelling and approaching deputies despite commands to move away. Police say 53-year-old Julia Napier was advised she was under arrest for obstructing. She pulled away, spun and struck a deputy in the face that was trying to handcuff her. She was advised she was additionally being charged with third-degree assault.
The victim also wasn't following commands to move back and was arrested by arriving deputies. She was apologetic and later explained to police: She and Napier went to the bar to sing Karaoke. They had some drinks, and she had just been introduced to Vaile. She said Vaile just leaned forward and pressed his lips hard against hers. She became angry, pushed him away as she told him that wasn’t okay and that she was calling the police. Several of Vaile’s friends pushed her out of the bar, telling her to “forget about it”. She continued to apologize saying she heard Vaile say, “I have a knife” to the Deputies as he came stomping out of the bar. She had no idea what was happening or why Vaile fought with Deputies when they tried to detain him. She was scared, and she became increasingly upset when Napier was arrested.
Afraid to go back to the bar, she was issued a criminal misdemeanor citation for Obstructing, given a ride to a Napier’s residence and released.
Vaile explained he was playing a "stupid prank" on the victim by getting close and talking quietly in her ear, then their lips touched when she turned toward him. He said "knowing he did something stupid," he walked outside to clear his head.
Vaile was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for two felony counts of second-degree assault and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstructing, possession of a dangerous weapon and fourth-degree assault. At his first appearance, bond was set at $3,000, which he later posted with the assistance of a bail-bonds company on Aug. 21 and he was released.
Napier was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for third-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing. At first appearance, her total bond was set at $10,000, which she posted with a bail bond on Aug. 18 and she was released.