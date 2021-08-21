UPDATE: AUGUST 21
Sheriff's deputies in Elko County were able to locate Dereck Rowley and locate both of the children. They were both found safe and in good health, according to authorities.
Carbon and Elko County Sheriffs received hundreds of tips that eventually led to Rowley's capture. He gave them the location where the boys and their mother were staying.
Deputies are investigating what took place between Rowley and the boys for the last three days.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
PRICE, Utah - A suspect with two missing/abducted children might be heading to Washington, according to Utah authorities.
Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Derek Michael Rowley, is driving a gold Chevy Silverado with Washington plate C66780T. The car is also hauling a white fifth wheel camping trailer with Washington plate 51311AE.
Rowley is described as having a crown tattoo on the left side of his neck, a skull tattoo on his right hand and has tattoos all along his left arm.
Rowley allegedly adducted 8-year-old Manson Rowley and 6-year-old Arson Mangum. Both the children were last seen wearing pajamas.
The suspect is the father of Manson Rowley and is not allowed to have contact with the child due to a protective order out of Washington.
If you see them you are asked to call 911.