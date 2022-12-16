SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was nearly scammed of $1,300 after a phone call demanded cash in exchange for his kidnapped daughter.
According to Spokane Valley Police Department, an employee at Money Tree called for a welfare check after a man came in and handed her a note, telling her to call 911 and people had been kidnapped.
Deputies arrived and spoke with the man, who appeared frantic and distraught. He pointed to his cell phone, telling deputies to keep their voices down.
The man had received a call from someone he described as an older-sounding Hispanic man who claimed to have the victim's daughter. The victim said he could hear a girl crying in the background which sounded like his teenage daughter, and he believed she was in danger. The scammer told the victim to go to Money Tree and demand $1,300 in payment while remaining on the phone.
The scammer hung up when a deputy identified himself as law enforcement.
Deputies were able to contact the victim's daughter, confirming she had not been kidnapped and was safe and unharmed.
In a statement, SVPD warns, "These scammers can be very persuasive and tailor their stories to provoke high levels of fear. They use extreme fear to intimidate potential victims, causing victims to believe a loved one is in danger. This can be devastating, causing the victim to focus solely on saving their loved one, not realizing they are being scammed."
The urge residents not to let scammers use intimidation and fear to steal money. "They can be very compelling and have the one story that can be used to evoke your worst fears, paralyzing you and your ability to process that this is a trick, a scam," SVPD says.
For more information regarding Common Scams and Frauds or to report incidents, please go to the usa.gov website. https://www.usa.gov/common-scams-frauds
Report Telephone Scams
It's important to report phone scams to federal agencies. They can’t investigate individual cases. But your report can help them collect evidence for lawsuits against scammers.
- Report telephone scams online to the Federal Trade Commission. You can also call 1-877-382-4357. The FTC is the primary government agency that collects scam complaints.