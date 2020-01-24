Update, Jan. 24, 4:10 pm:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies are attempting to identify a man who reportedly asked a young girl to approach him while she walked home.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the 11-year-old girl was walking home from her bus stop near N. Idaho and E. Queen in Spokane Valley when a stranger tried to talk to her.
The man was standing next to a white pickup with dual tires in the rear, black mud flaps and a work toolbox in the bed.
He said, "I have a question. Come here," according to the Sheriff's Office. Knowing what to do, the girl said she wasn't allowed to talk to strangers and didn't approach the man.
When the man repeated the command, the girl ran away and he got into his truck and drove away.
It's not currently clear why the man tried to talk to the child or what his intentions were. Deputies are hoping to identify him and interview him about his activity.
He's described as possibly being in his late 40s to early 50s, approximately 5'09" - 5'10" tall, with a heavy build, a mustache and what was described as a brown/red/strawberry blonde close-cut mohawk haircut. He was wearing a white tank top and blue basketball style shorts.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The East Valley School District is warning parents after a man tried to call a student over to his truck.
According to the District, it happened near the Continuous Curriculum School in Spokane Valley on Wednesday, January 22.
The man had been standing by his truck when he asked the student to come over. When the student refused, the man insisted, but the student left the area and went home.
Teachers and the District are reminding students to be wary of stranger danger.
Police are looking into the incident.
