Deputy and K9 injured in crash west of Sandpoint sparks conversation about 'move over' law

SANDPOINT, Idaho - On March 3, a patrol deputy and K9 were injured in a crash west of Sandpoint, which is now sparking conversation about Idaho's "move over" law.
The law requires drivers to move over and slow down when passing a stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights.
According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the deputy was investigating an abandoned car on the side of the road when a suspected drunk driver hit his patrol car from behind.
In an update posted on March 15, BCSO posted on Facebook saying Deputy Tom Cimbalik and K9 "Nova" continue to recover from their injuries. Right now, it's unclear when both of them will be able to return to work. BCSO said Cimbalik's injuries are more serious than originally believed.
36-year-old Jonathan Bauer from Oldtown, Idaho has been charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence for his involvement in the crash.
Idaho State Police is handing the investigation.