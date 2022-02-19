SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - KHQ has confirmed Craig Chamberlin, a Sheriff’s Deputy and candidate for Spokane County Sheriff, has been fired from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
SCSO says the termination process for Chamberlin has been ongoing for several weeks, with the determination to let him go from the agency being made Thursday. KHQ is awaiting records detailing why Chamberlin was let go, but SCSO did say it was over allegations he was untruthful as well as other policy violations stemming back into 2021.
Chamberlin had worked for 18 years at the Sheriff’s Office, and just this week announced his bid for Spokane County Sheriff. He is running against current Undersheriff John Knowles. Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking re-election.
KHQ reached out to Craig Chamberlin for comment and reached him by phone. Chamberlin also confirmed he’d been fired, adding that he believes "this is 100% politically motivated.”
Chamberlin says that the agency is accusing him of dishonesty during an investigation that, “I had nothing to do with and was not my investigation. I never lied one time during any portion of the investigation. I was 100% truthful.”
Chamberlin says his being fired will not deter him from continuing his campaign for Sheriff, and indeed a candidate does not have to be employed by the Sheriff’s Office to run for County Sheriff. “Nothing has changed. The citizens of Spokane County deserve to have the absolute best service possible. It’s not my department, it’s not my deputies. It’s your department and your deputies. The Sheriff is just fortunate enough to be put in charge to make sure that the department runs smoothly.”
“This is odd timing for my termination,” Chamberlin said, though, again, the Sheriff’s office told us this investigation has been ongoing since 2021. “I’m not backing down, I’m moving forward."
When asked if he was going to appeal the firing, Chamberlin said, “absolutely. I’m going to meet with the executive board and if they decide to move forward for an arbitration I’ll be represented by an attorney. I’m also hoping the Deputy Sheriff’s Association can see through what this is all about, which is 100% politically motivated."
Saturday morning, two days after he was fired, Chamberlin posted a picture of himself in uniform on his official candidate Facebook Page. The tagline for the Facebook page reads “Spokane’s most popular deputy now running for Sheriff of Spokane County.” We did ask if he was going to change that since he’s no longer a Deputy, however the phone service was spotty and Chamberlin appeared not to hear the question.
Chamberlin posted the following statement on his campaign Facebook page Saturday afternoon:
"Yes, it is true Sheriff Knezovich fired me on 2-17-22 based on his subjective belief I was not truthful during an internal investigation into my daughter’s club volleyball coach. I wrote a character reference letter for her coach based on my observations of the interaction between him and the team members for the 2 1/2 seasons my daughter was on the team, which was always professional. I never lied during any part of the investigation and had no information as to what the case involved, the charges the coach was facing or where it was in the judicial process.
As far as my campaign name and photographs on my campaign page, I was registered with the PDC (public disclosure commission) on 2-11-22 while I was still employed with the Sheriff’s Office. My treasurer also ensured using photographs in uniform is not a violation of the PDC once I was terminated.
I was terminated for an investigation I had no involvement with whatsoever. I was not advised there was a case against my daughter’s coach until almost 2 months after I wrote the letter. I wrote the letter on 9-5-21.
I am fighting this decision and am going to proceed with a professional, positive campaign and not base my pursuit to become your next Sheriff via a negative campaign from myself or anyone involved in my campaign. Craig."
This is a developing story. As more details come in, we will pass those along to you.