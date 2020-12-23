SPOKANE, Wash. -- In November, Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputy Matt Gould was one of three recipients to be named as a First Responder of the Year, by the Kalispel Tribe of Indians during the West Plains Chamber of Commerce "Best of the West" awards gala.
Spokane County Fire District 3 duty officer Robert Blom and Captain Ron Wood from Spokane County Fire District 10 were also honored as First Responders of the Year.
Spokane County Sheriff's Office said that Deputy Gould has been a valued member of the department for over 19 years and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division.
In the Sheriff's office statement on the award, it said "he enjoys working the West Plains area of Spokane County, where Deputy Gould’s dedication and professionalism has helped him develop close working relationships with businesses and the community members he proudly serves. Please help us congratulate Deputy Matt Gould for receiving this award and thank the West Plains Chamber of Commerce, the Kalispel Tribe of Indians, and all the Best of the West Gala's sponsors for recognizing Deputy Gould."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.