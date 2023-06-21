CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Chelan Police Department is hosting a memorial run for fallen deputy Saul Gallegos on June 24 at 8 a.m. The run will take place at Singleton Park in Manson, Washington.
On June 26, 2003, Deputy Gallegos stopped a suspect for driving with a suspended license. The interaction turned into a physical altercation, and the suspect was able to disarm Gallegos and end his life.
The suspect fled the scene, armed with a handgun, while a witness tended to Gallegos and used his radio to call in resources. Eventually, after conducting one of the largest manhunts Chelan County has ever seen, the suspect was caught and taken into custody.
Gallegos was a decorated Officer with the City of Chelan and had been honored as Officer of the Year, promoted to Patrol Corporal, recognized as Citizen of the Year, and received a Life Saving award. He also served as an Army Reserve for six years.
Needless to say, Gallegos served his community well. In honor of his service and bravery, the community has banded together to celebrate Gallegos' life each year since his death in order to raise money for the wife and four children that he left behind.
This year will be the final year of the run. The Chelan County Police Department invites the public to sign up, donate, and participate in celebrating Deputy Saul Gallegos at Singleton Park one last time.