SEATTLE, Wash. - An eviction attempt turned into a shooting in Seattle on Monday, with one detective shot and a barricaded subject found deceased.
According to Seattle Police Department, the Ballard neighborhood near the 800 block of Northwest 54th St. was closed off around 10:30 a.m. after a King County Sheriff's Office detective was shot and a subject was barricaded inside. Just before noon, the SPD announced the scene secure, and an investigation was underway.
As with any officer involved shooting, and independent task force will be leading the investigation, led by Bellevue Police Department.
According to BPD, the incident began when three KCSO deputies headed to the Ballard apartment to enforce an eviction order. Upon making contact, gunfire was exchanged. It's unclear who shot whom, and investigation into how events unfolded is on-going. However a KCSO detective was shot, and the subject of the eviction had retreated back into the apartment. They were later found dead inside the home, and the scene declared secure.
The detective who was shot was taken to hospital for surgery. A reporter from KIRO Newsradio, Sam Campbell, said staff at Harborview Medical Center stated the detective was in critical condition. In an update, Seattle police stated he was stable.
Campbell said he spoke to a witness who claimed to have known the subject. The witness said she'd heard they were facing eviction and came to help, but the area was already blocked off by the time she arrived.
