'Derby Turds': Preserved poo from Kentucky Derby winner for sale online

Don't miss out on your chance to own the poop of a champion.
A Kentucky artist has perfectly preserved the leavings of 1997 Kentucky Derby winner Silver Charm.
The Old Friends Farm, in Georgetown, says Coleman Larkin paid them a visit just so he could handpick poop from the champion racehorse. Larkin says it's a piece of sporting history and will make a great conversation piece at your next dinner party.
"This would look excellent on your mantle, I think this would look excellent in your office. I think this would be a great Mother's Day gift, Father's Day gift, for people you love or hate," Larkin said.
Local store Kentucky for Kentucky is selling the poo for $200. Part of the proceeds will go back towards the farm that cares for race horses in retirement.