Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 and a half years (270 months) in prison for the murder of George Floyd.
At his sentencing hearing today, members of Floyd's family gave statements asking Judge Peter Cahill for the maximum sentence, including his brother Terrence.
"On behalf of me and my family, we seek the maximum penalty," he said, "We don't want to see no more slaps on the wrist."
Another brother of Floyd's, Philonise, said that he relives his brother's death every day.
"Every day, I have begged for justice to be served, reliving the execution of George while others begged and pleaded for officer Chauvin to simply just allow George to take a breath," Philonise said, "I haven't had a real night's sleep because of the nightmares I constantly have, hearing my brother beg and plead for his life over and over again."
Chauvin himself gave a brief statement, saying "I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There's going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind."
Derek Chauvin's mother also spoke at the sentencing, calling her son "a good man."
"It's been difficult for me to hear and read what the media, public and prosecution team believe Derek to be an aggressive, heartless and uncaring person," Carolyn Pawlenty said, "I can tell you that is far from the truth."
Earlier in the day before the sentencing, Judge Peter Cahill denied a request for a new trial from Chauvin's attorney, as well as a hearing on jury misconduct.