SPOKANE, Wash. - The baby formula shortage continues to impact families nationwide. Moms and dads are desperate to find their brand and willing to go to extreme lengths to get it.

But one length local dieticians say you should never go to: making your own.

We talked with experts from Northwest Family Nutrition, who said mom groups in the Spokane area were sharing a baby formula recipe popularized in the 1960s.

"As parents," says dietician, Andrea Albinson, "you want to do anything for your child. But it's dangerous when those formulas or recipes don't provide what the baby needs."

Sometimes it's simply unhealthy for your baby, but the consequences can quickly become even more sever.

"Malnutrition, seizures, and sometimes even death," warns Albinson.

You can find more resources at the Northwest Family Nutrition website HERE.

