SPOKANE, Wash. - Daytime high temperatures will reach 70 degrees throughout the region this upcoming weekend, but first responders are warning that water temperatures are too cold to safely recreate in.
 
"My recommendation to not only my family, but to anybody that's thinking about going out and swimming unprotected -- not in a wet suit or a dry suit -- is to avoid that type of activity," Northern Lakes Fire Chief Pat Riley said.
 
Even though air temperatures will be warmer, water temperatures will remain very cold due to snow melt. Currently, multiple lakes have temperatures around 40 degrees including Lake Coeur d'Alene and Hayden Lake which is in the jurisdiction of the Northern Lakes Fire District.
 
"The lake waters are still bitterly cold and extremely dangerous for people to go out and recreate in right now," Riley said. "The lakes are really, almost through the entire summer considered to be a cause of cold-water exposure and hypothermia."
 
The National Center for Cold Water Safety categorizes any water temperature below 60 degrees to be very dangerous or even immediately life-threatening.
 
"The rivers around in Kootenai County and even for that over in Spokane and Eastern Washington, they're still moving along at a significant flow rate that is really still a hazard and danger to life and to property," Riley said.
 
He said that as temperatures rise, recreation related emergency calls also climb especially those that are water related.
 
For those that still plan to recreate in the water despite the dangers, Riley said it's a must to have an up-to-date personal flotation device or life-jacket. 
 
"For pets that haven't been in the water in a year, look into making certain you have protection for your dog or whatever other animal you're going to put into the lake," he said.
 
He noted that if you come across a water related emergency, to call 9-1-1 and to think and make a plan before acting.
 
"Just make smart choices, or as I like to say, put us out of business," he said

