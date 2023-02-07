TURKEY – The 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and northern Syria is being called one of the deadliest in history, the death toll still rising, as those on the ground are trying to stay alive.
“It’s going to be a very difficult time for the people in Turkey and the people in Syria,” David Bowman said.
Bowman is the dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) at Eastern Washington University, but before he was in his teaching role, he was traveling the world studying earthquakes.
“I became interested in earthquakes on January 17, 1994,” Bowman said.
The January 17, 1994 Northridge earthquake in California led Bowman to his desire to learn about earthquakes, study them, and understand them.
After Monday morning’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake sent shockwaves throughout Turkey and Syria, the destruction and the deaths have made headlines every minute. As of Tuesday evening, the death toll is now past 7,800 people, and counting.
As buildings have fallen, flattened, and been crushed, bodies being pulled from the rubble, Bowman said the material used to create much of the infrastructure in Turkey is largely responsible for much of the damage.
“The construction is not very strong for earthquakes. They haven’t had earthquakes in a long time, and it’s an area that’s been war-torn over the last decades,” Bowman said. “The infrastructure is already fragile, then you put big earthquakes on top of it and it’s a recipe for tragedy.”
Not only did the first blast send ripple effects across the region, the first aftershock was equally as dangerous. The shock clocked out as 7.5 magnitude, just 0.3 less than its predecessor.