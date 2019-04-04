SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect who authorities say stole his mother's car and forcefully tried to take her purse, was arrested after a chase with law enforcement.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Alfredo Monge held a knife to his throat while fleeing from deputies in the stolen car Wednesday night. During the pursuit, two patrol cars were damaged and one deputy received minor injuries.
Monge's mother initially reported the stolen car and deputies responded to her address. Movement and yelling were heard inside the home, and the victim opened the door with Monge standing behind her holding a knife to his throat.
Deputies say Monge began yelling, "I'm going to kill myself! I'm going to kill myself!" Fearing for her safety, a deputy pulled his mother away to a safe distance.
While authorities were trying to set up a perimeter around the home, Monge ran out of the back door and fled in the stolen vehicle, driving westbound on Thorpe Road.
As the pursuit continued, Monge turned into the parking lot of a Petro Station at 10506 W. Aero Road. Deputy Drew Richmond attempted a PIT maneuver but Monge's vehicle spun while trying to maintain control and hit Deputy Richmond's patrol car, shattering the driver's side window.
Another deputy attempted another PIT maneuver on the I-90 overpass as the pursuit continued on Aero Road. The second PIT was successful and Monge jumped out of the car, put the knife to his throat and again began yelling that he was going to kill himself as he walked away.
Monge suddenly began to run, according to the sheriff's office, and unexpectedly turned toward the edge of the overpass and jumped off, falling approximately 20 feet onto the muddy embankment.
Deputy Hilton had already deployed K9 Bane when Monge was running away and tried to call him off. However, K9 Bane had already jumped, following Monge over the edge.
Monge tried to pull the dog into the lanes of I-90, but K9 Bane maintained his hold. Deputies arrived to help and Monge failed to follow commands and continued to resist.
After a short physical struggle, deputies were able to take him into custody.
Monge received medical treatment before being taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude a police vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest and third degree driving with a suspended license.
Deputy Richmond received medical attention for minor injuries. Thankfully, no citizens, other deputies or K9 Bane were injured.
The two patrol cars that were damaged during the incident were removed from service to be repaired and safety checked, according to the sheriff's office.