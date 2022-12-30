POST FALLS, Idaho - Additional details regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting in Post Falls on Thursday have been released by the Critical Incident Taskforce.

According to Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD), which has taken the lead in the investigation, the incident began just after 8:30 a.m. after multiple reports were made of an individual targeting and ramming parked vehicles and structures near Railroad Ave. and Williams St. Officers from Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) located the suspect on the 700 block of Spokane St. and began a traffic stop.

The driver, 57-year-old Randy Ness, cut through a parking lot and rammed into a police car, then backed up and rammed a second police car before driving away. An additional PFPD unit pursued Ness westbound to the I-90, where he stopped. The release states Ness then appeared to intentionally back up and over the pursuing police car with two officers still inside.

Details of what happened next remain sparse, but CDAPD said the investigation reveals at least one officer fired his duty weapon towards the suspect. Ness died at the scene due to a gunshot wound.

PFPD officers received minor injuries from their vehicles being struck, with at least four vehicles, a telephone pole, and two structures damaged in the incident. No civilians were injured.

CDAPD states no further information will be released by the Critical Incident Taskforce at this time.