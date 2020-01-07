Detective pulls woman from water after she drove into Hayden Lake

HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - Law enforcement had to jump into action Tuesday when a woman drove through a sign and ended up in the water at Hayden Lake.
It's not clear why, but the woman drove through a sign labeled "Do Not Enter" at Honeysuckle Beach. She is in her 60s and was taken to a local hospital. She will be OK.
A detective who had been in the area rushed to the scene and was able to pull the woman out of the water.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
