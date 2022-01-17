SPOKANE, Wash. - A search is now taking place for a man who multiple witnesses saw jogging almost completely naked save his running shows in the Minnehaha Park and Beacon Hill area.
Spokane County Sherriff's Sexual Assault Unit Detective Brad Humphrey has taken reports from a female victim who said she began seeing him in the early hours of the morning sometime in the summer of 2021.
One morning, she saw him again, only this time he was completely naked except for his shoes.
She said he regularly ran with a dog. The dog was medium-sized.
The victim then saw the man again in December of 2021. He was again nearly naked except arm sleeves and a headlamp. It was around 35 degrees outside when she saw him.
She said she had passed the man several times but became alarmed when his actions became increasingly sexual in nature.
Detective Humphrey also said another victim saw the man running naked more recently.
The male is described as tall with brown hair and an athletic build.
If you have seen the man running naked in the Minnehaha Park and Beacon Hill area or have any relevant information, you're asked to call Detective Humphrey at 509-477-3028.