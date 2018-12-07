SPOKANE, Wash. - A 16-year-old girl has been arrested for her role instigating SnapChat threats toward East Valley High School.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Major Crimes detectives arrested the girl Friday morning. She was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Facility for harassment and threats to bomb or injure property, both felonies.
Investigators learned the suspect made a fraudulent SnapChat account and posted the threat because she, "didn't want to go to school," according to the Sheriff's Office. She then took a screenshot of the message, showing the fake account as the sender and started sending it to her friends.
Some disseminated the threat without reporting it to law enforcement, school officials or parents, causing fear to spread rapidly.
However some who received the threat did report it, initiating the investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The investigation into these threats, East Valley and West Valley will continue as investigators work to identify anyone else involved and hold them accountable.