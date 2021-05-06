SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives have arrested a young man as a suspect in the murder of 15-year-old Preston Grzogorek in March, 2021.
19-year-old Stephen Yohler was arrested at a residence in the 500 block of S. Coach in Spokane Valley on Thursday. Yohler is suspected in the death of Grzogorek, who was shot outside an apartment complex in the 9700 block of E. 6th Avenue in the Spokane Valley.
Detectives believe the victim knew the suspect(s) he was meeting. The information obtained also indicates the victim was involved in an ongoing conflict with several individuals.
Prior to his arrest, Yohler has been charged with first degree murder and police say additional arrests are possible at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.