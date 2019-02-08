SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives have arrested two mail theft and fraud suspects and potentially identified 20 additional victims.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the a search warrant was obtained for a home in the 11900 block of E. Mansfield in Spokane Valley.
The warrant was obtained after a lengthy, 3-week investigation into the fraudulent use of checks at local banks and businesses in and around the Spokane area, according to authorities.
During the investigation, 44-year-old Carma Jones and 46-year-old Jaime Spain were identified as suspects.
Jones and Spain were arrested at the Spokane Valley home for a variety of charges including identity theft, forgery, possession of stolen property and theft and unlawful possession of payment instruments.
Both were booked into the Spokane County Jail. Detectives expect to charge Jones and Spain with additional charges as evidence is collected and processed and as potential victims are contacted.