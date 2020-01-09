SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying suspects in several garage burglaries at an apartment complex.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspects are believed to have burglarized several garages at the Pasadena Ridge Apartments at 4914 N. Pasadena Lane at about 6:00 am on Thursday, January 2.
It appears they stashed stolen items behind a dumpster then loaded the stolen property in a dark-colored SUV before leaving.
Although pictures aren't clear, investigators are hoping someone who knows the suspects will recognize them in conjunction with the vehicle and report the information.
You can view all three pictures here:
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about the incident is urged to call Detective Dean Meyer at (509)477-3159 and reference case #10000549.
