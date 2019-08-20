Detectives ask public for help finding stolen trailer, water tank

RATHDRUM, Idaho - Detectives with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help finding a truck with a stolen trailer and water tank.
According to the Sheriff's Office, they are looking for the white Ford F150 after the handmade trailer was recently stolen from a construction site in the Rathdrum area. A 600 gallon water tank was also attached.
Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or the whereabouts of the stolen trailer or water tank are asked to contact Sgt. Jovick at (208)446-1367 or by email at jjovick@kcgov.us. Crime tips can also be submitted at www.kcsheriff.com, case number 19-31988.