SPOKANE, Wash. - Major Crimes detectives are looking for help from the community after an elderly woman was shot in the leg.
According to the Spokane Police Department, it happened on Friday, July 3 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.. The woman, who uses a walker, was shot in the leg while crossing Wellesley Avenue between Division and Normandy Streets.
The woman had been crossing the roadway southbound when a blue colored vehicle traveling west on Wellesley from Division, approached her.
The victim walks slower than the average pedestrian and police said that may have upset the people in the car. She was shot as the vehicle drove by.
Anyone who has information or surveillance video who hasn't already spoken to law enforcement is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference incident #2020-20113530.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.