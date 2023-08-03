SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's Office continued their investigation from the shooting on W. Mission confirming that the white SUV abandoned and on fire near W. Elliott Drive was taken from the victim following the shooting.
On August 2 around 8:00 a.m., a caller reported that a man had been shot in the 7900 block of W. Mission Road. As deputies arrived on scene they found two victims who had been shot.
The suspect fled the scene in a white SUV before deputies arrived on scene.
At 8:30 a.m., a caller reported that a car was on fire in the 2800 block of W. Elliott Drive. Spokane Police Officers and Spokane Fire arrived to the scene.
Search warrants are being executed on the vehicle to gather evidence to determine the cause of the fire and recover any evidence related to the discharge of a firearm.
The victims who were shot was an 18-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy who both are in the hospital in serious but stable condition.
Detectives continue to conduct interviews, collect evidence and review surveillance video as they work to identify the suspects involved in this incident.
Anyone who has not been contacted by investigators with information regarding these incidents or can help identify the suspect are asked to call crime check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case number 10114965.