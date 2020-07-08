Update, July 8, 4:30 p.m.:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives are still investigating after a shooting in East Spokane.
One man has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Though authorities are still working to determine whether there was a shooter or if the wound was self-inflicted.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A victim has been taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times.
The area near 1st Avenue and Madelia Street is blocked off as crews investigate the scene.
First responders applied a tourniquet to the victim when they arrived and the victim was reportedly conscious and moving around.
Police do not have a suspect at this time and Major Crimes detectives are in the process of processing the scene.
